Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday called for the promotion of literature in the country saying this will help increase tolerance among the people.

He was speaking to his Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddique, who called him here at the PM House. The prime minister said there was a need for making the organisations dedicated to development of arts, culture and literature in the country more effective.

He also called for increase in the habit of reading among the people especially youths to help create a society more accommodating. The prime minister said the government would provide all necessary resources to the writers, poets and intellectuals for promotion of literary works.

The adviser informed the prime minister about the objectives of the fourth international conference on 'Language, literature and society' to be held in Islamabad from January 5 to 8.

