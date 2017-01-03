Judicial body hands over questionnaire to govt on water, sanitation woes

The Sindh High Court’s judicial commission probing into the non-provision of clean drinking water, sanitation and a healthy environment to the residents of the province asked the provincial law officer on Monday as to what were the policies of the relevant departments and projects undertaken by them to address these issues.

The judicial commission headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro issued a questionnaire comprising 26 queries to the federal and provincial law officers to submit answers to questions relating to the sources of clean drinking water, its consumption, the role of the statutory body responsible fir supplying pure drinking water and maintaining sanitation conditions in their respective areas of jurisdiction and allocation of funds for this purpose.

The commission has asked both the governments as to what are the modes, means and sources to supply clean drinking water to the people of Sindh. It has asked whether or not the Indus River was a source of drinking water, whether or not its water had become poisonous and unfit for human consumption and if any laboratory tests had been carried out before supplying it to the people.

The commission inquired as to whether or not the underground water was clean and fit for human consumption.

The authorities will also answer about the roles of the Water and Sanitation Authority and the North Sindh Urban Services Corporation which are primarily responsible for providing clean drinking water and maintaining sanitation conditions in their respective areas of operation.

The commission asked as to how much amount was being spent by the provincial government annually on the supply of drinking water and improvement of sanitation conditions.

The inquiry body has inquired as to how and where the major cities’ sewage and effluent were being disposed of.

It has also asked whether or not the waste was being dumped into irrigation channels, which were also a source of drinking water.

The authorities will have to inform the commission about the planning, projects or schemes started to treat disposal of the pumping stations and if not then what were their adverse effect on human lives as well as environmental sustainability.

The commission asked about the role the provincial environmental protection agency had played in line with the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014

The commission also wants to know if there is any mechanism of accountability in the Sindh government to press against the officials found delinquent in performance of their duties to make sure facilities of clean drinking water and improved sanitation.

Additional advocate general Ghulam Sarwar appeared on behalf of the chief secretary and requested three weeks time to submit requisite statement on behalf of the government functionaries. Petitioner Shahab Usto objected to the request and submitted that the commission was required to complete the inquiry within six weeks. The commission directed the additional advocate general to submit the comments of the relevant quarters within one week.

The commission observed that no further time would be granted and directed the concerned authorities to submit reply of commission queries so that commission could proceed further in accordance with terms of reference.

Additional attorney general Salman Talibuddin has proposed that the services of some water quality experts should be acquired.

The commission directed the law officers and petitioners to propose names of water quality experts or institution concerned and adjourned the hearing till January 3. The commission was formed on the directives of the Supreme Court while hearing petition seeking provision of clean drinking water and safe environment to the citizens of Sindh.

