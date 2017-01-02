BANNU: No loss of life was reported in a blast outside the house of a schoolteacher in Norar locality here, police sources said on Sunday.

They said that unidentified persons had planted explosives outside the house of one Malik Gohar Ali, a schoolteacher, which went off early in the day.

As a result, the gate of the house and a portion of an adjacent state-run girls’ school was destroyed. The police registered the case and started an investigation.

