Girls' school, teacher's house damaged in Bannu blast
January 02, 2017
BANNU: No loss of life was reported in a blast outside the house of a schoolteacher in Norar locality here, police sources said on Sunday.
They said that unidentified persons had planted explosives outside the house of one Malik Gohar Ali, a schoolteacher, which went off early in the day.
As a result, the gate of the house and a portion of an adjacent state-run girls’ school was destroyed. The police registered the case and started an investigation.