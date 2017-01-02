LAHORE: The Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Porf Ghiyas Un Nabi Tayyab has said the motto of the hospital administration for the year 2017 is "Health is right of every citizen.” The doctors, students and other staff of PGMI, LGH and Ameer Ud Din Medical (AMC) College must work with concentration and dedication towards for noble cause of serving the ailing humanity," said the principal in his New Year message issued here on Sunday. He resolved to leave no stone unturned to make the LGH a modern hospital equipped with modern machinery and medical facilities. He said that struggle to improve the standard of patient care would be continued. He said the LGH enjoyed a special status in Asia regarding treatment of patients with neuro complications. He said Punjab government allocated heavy amount for LGH every year. Dr Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab said AMC had got first position in all the province which was proof of its excellent future. He hoped that students of AMC, doctors of LGH and researchers of PGMI would continue their best services for patients.

