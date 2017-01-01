Climate change has affected the country’s weather patterns. This year recorded the extreme hot weather. Heatwaves caused a large number of death in the current year. Toxic smog blanketed several parts of Punjab in October. The smog is one of the prime reasons of skin-related and respiratory diseases. However, serious attention was not given to address the problem. The government and the civil society should join hands to raise awareness among people regarding pollution and its harmful effects.

Smoke emitting factories and other industries should be located farther than cities. Disposal of waste materials should be carried out without a delay, Keeping the environment clean and tidy is the responsibility of the citizens as well. If the people will start keeping the environment clean, the pollution-free country will no longer be a dream.

Sana Ullah Mian

Swat

