PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ubaidullah Mayar hailing from Mardan was issued a ticket for using cellphone during driving here on Friday.

Officials said the vehicle of the MPA of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was stopped by the traffic wardens when they saw him using his cellphone while driving.The lawmaker was told that he had violated the law and would be booked. The traffic wardens issued him a ticket for Rs500. The young lawmaker paid the fine on the spot.

Several lawmakers, politicians and other high profile individuals were issued tickets by the traffic wardens in Peshawar in recent months.It has boosted the morale of the cops as they can now take action against influential persons who in the past flouted rules on a whim.

