Foggy weather to continue December 31, 2016 Lahore
LAHORE
Foggy weather conditions continued to prevail in the provincial capital on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
They predicted that dense foggy conditions were likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night and morning hours while mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.
They said no rainfall was recorded anywhere in the country. They added that Friday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -10°C.