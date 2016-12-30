BISP

Islamabad

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payment through Biometric Verification System (BVS) will save time and travel cost of the beneficiary.

This was stated by Minister of State and BISP Chairperson MNA Marvi Memon while inaugurating BVS in Mianwali in the presence of BISP beneficiaries, BISP officials, notables and media on Thursday.

Previously payments in Mianwali were made through smart cards. Now BISP has switched over to biometric based withdrawal mechanism in Mianwali. In BVS, beneficiary would present CNIC only at POS (Point of Sale) or franchisee of the partner bank and affix her thumb impression for the withdrawal. A system generated receipt would be given to her showing there cord of payment and balance. Payment through BVS will save time and travel cost of the beneficiary.

Speaking on this occasion, Marvi said that the government believes in practical work. “We will win 2018 elections on the basis of performance. The increase in budget of BISP to Rs115 billion shows the commitment of government to the vulnerable segment of society,” she said.

The chairperson said that BISP ensures transparency and efficiency in all its operations. At present, 83.9 per cent of beneficiaries are drawing their stipends through debit cards, 0.001 per cent through Mobile banking, 13 per cent through biometric mechanism and 3 per cent are receiving funds through Pakistan Post.

She reiterated that payments through biometric verification system (BVS) would eliminate agent mafia as BVS is the most simplified and user friendly payment mode and the presence of beneficiary for receiving stipend is mandatory.

Highlighting the performance of BISP she said that it is a unique programme that not only helps the poor in their survival through cash grants, it educates their children as well through its Waseela-e-Taleem initiative and a number of BISP beneficiaries have graduated out of poverty benefiting from Prime Minister Interest Free Loan Scheme.

