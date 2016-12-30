GHALLANAI: Tributes were paid to martyred Captain Roohullah at a function held in Mohmand Agency on Thursday.

Captain Roohullah died while fighting the militants who had attacked the Police Training College in Quetta in October this year. Around 61 people were killed and over 100 others wounded in the militant attack on the facility.

The political administration had organised the function, which was attended by a large number of tribal elders. Political Agent Mehmood Aslam Wazir, Assistant Political Agents Abdullah Shah, Haseebur Rehman Khalil and the deceased’s father Dr Habibullah were also present.

Mehmood Aslam Wazir said that Captain Roohullah was a brave soldier and fought the attackers bravely. He said the administration would name a key building or other government installation after him for his bravery.Later, the political agent and Malik Ahmad Khwezai placed traditional cap on the head of Dr Habibullah in recognition of his son’s sacrifice for the motherland.

