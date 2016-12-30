The automation of stamp paper is another good initiative of the government. The move calls for applause as it will help reduce chances of fraud and confliction in buying or selling of properties.

Due to e-stamping, instead of three days stamp papers can now be issued in just fifteen minutes. It is hoped that as per its vision to serve the people, the government will continue its efforts to facilitate the public at large.

Dania Ali

Lahore

0



0







Digital stamps was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175391-Digital-stamps/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Digital stamps" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175391-Digital-stamps.