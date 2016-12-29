Higher education standards being improved: minister

LAHORE

Provincial Minister for higher education, Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that the overall standards of higher education were being improved to make them compatible with the international standards. For this purpose, a comprehensive roadmap has been vigorously pursued so that the university students could avail quality educational and research facilities. The government has also planned to appoint pro-vice-chancellors in the public sector universities to provide necessary support to the VCs for improving universities’ overall standards.

He said this while meeting with newly appointed vice-chancellors of four different public sector universities, including Dr. Zafar Mueen Nasar, Dr Rukhsana Kausar, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Dr Muhammad Zubair at his office on Wednesday, according to a handout issued here. Secretary higher education Naseem Nawaz, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Nizam-ud-Din and DG PHEC Dr Shahid Saroya were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that government was committed to improve the quality standards of universities so that they may fall in the top 500 universities of the world. Promotion of education is our priority agenda. The government would monitor the progress-based performance of the universities, he told. The universities would also be provided ample funds so that the students could conduct research and help Pakistan develop knowledge-based economy. The Punjab higher education department and the PHEC would also play their role in this regard. He directed that students’ feedback/complaint cells should be established in universities along with the launch of computerised application so that the students’ complaints and other issues could be resolved on priority basis. I will personally monitor this complaints redress system, he further told. The VCs explained their future strategy to the minister and vowed to improve the academic standards of their universities in line with the vision of the chief minister Punjab.

Meanwhile, higher education minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani distributed laptops in 89 students of Atta-shad Degree College, Turbat-Balochistan at a ceremony held at Al-Razi Hall of Punjab University today. PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar, Chairman PHEC Dr. Nizam-ud-Din and parliamentary secretary (excise) Mian Muhammad Munir, besides a good number of faculty members and students, were also present on the occasion.

The minister asked the students from Balochistan to make education their powerful tool for national development and serve the country with commitment. He said that Balochistan would be the major beneficiary of CPEC projects, and added that it would enjoy unprecedented progress and development, once the CPEC is completed.

To a question, he said that increase in quota of Balochistan’s students in the Punjab University would be considered sympathetically. Earlier, VC PU, Chairman PHEC and Principal Atta-Shad Degree College Dr. Wahid Bakhsh addressed the function. Later, the minister distributed laptops among the students who thanked the Punjab government for its education-friendly policies and full support to Balochistan students in their education.

