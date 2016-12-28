SYDNEY: Andre Russell’s black bat has been reapproved by Cricket Australia for use in the Big Bash League after a clear laminate cover was added to help protect the ball.

Russell used the black bat during Sydney Thunder’s first match of the tournament, but after that game Cricket Australia withdrew its approval of the bat after feedback from the match officials that the bat had left black marks on the ball.

“Following feedback from the match offficials that the bat used by Andre in the opening night of the season left black marks on the match ball, Andre has worked with his bat manufacturer to modify the bat,” Anthony Everard, the head of the BBL, said.

“A clear laminate cover has been applied to the bat, which complies with regulations to ensure the ball discolouration does not occur again. We’re now satisfied that the bat will not compromise the integrity of the game by discolouring the match ball and we have granted approval for Andre to use the bat in any future BBL matches.”

BBL and Women’s BBL regulations allow players to use a coloured bat subject to CA approval. However, a coloured bat needs to either be black or match the team’s primary colours. Chris Gayle had used a gold coloured bat during last year’s BBL, produced by Spartan, the same manufacturer responsible for Russell’s black bat.

