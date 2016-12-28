Rawalpindi

International Kangaroo Science Contest (IKSC) prize distribution ceremony was held at Bahria Foundation College (BFC), Junior I Branch, Westridge Campus, says a press release.

Principal of BFC, Westridge, Commodore (r) Rahat Mehmood was the chief guest on the occasion. Parents of the medallists were also invited to attend the ceremony.

The ceremony started with name of Allah. Afterwards, students performed tableaus to beautify the ceremony. The chief guest awarded medals and certificates to the students. Whereas, cash prizes and appreciation letters were also awarded to the concerned teachers who prepared well all the students.

It is worth mentioning here that in IKSC total 101 numbers of students were registered. Among them six got Gold medals and two got Bronze medals. Rests of the students were awarded with the certificates.

While addressing the ceremony the chief guest Commodore (r) Rahat Mehmood said that people who sincerely strive for the realisation of their goals of life always get a great success in life. He appreciated the resolve and commitment of the students to endeavour for the excellence in studies as well as in extracurricular activities.

Earlier the Coordinator of BFC Junior-1 branch Abida Yousaf in her welcome address threw light on the achievements of the branch and thanked the chief guest and parents to grace the ceremony with their presence.

The ceremony was concluded with the national anthem.

