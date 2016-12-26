Deputy commissioners will hold court sessions in criminal cases; ordinance issued

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday issued the Punjab Civil Administration Ordinance 2016, according to a private TV channel.

According to the ordinance, the positions of district coordination officer (DCO) have been put to halt in Punjab and deputy commissioners (DCs) for all districts have been appointed throughout the province. The DCs will be able to hold court sessions in criminal cases.

Moreover, the performance of assistant commissioners (ACs) within the district will be monitored by the DC concerned. The monitoring of all development projects in a district will be ensured by the DC. He will take active measures for the deliverance of best services for all residents. His other duties will include consultation with police heads for the cause of peace as he will be responsible for the lives and properties of citizens.

Furthermore, instead of additional commissioners, additional deputy commissioners would be appointed, the ordinance said, adding that the DC would be able to call the leader of a local council at any time for inquiry. To improve the deliverance of service in the local government system, the DCs will monitor the performance of mayors and regulate government properties. The DC would also determine the statistics of his district.

