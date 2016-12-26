Ghosts of the past

This refers to the letter ‘In his defence…’ (Dec. 21), by Arif Majeed. Musharraf has many misdeeds to his credit. One of these is the NRO that proved to be a blessing in disguise for the corrupt. It is widely known that Musharraf was responsible for the Kargil adventure.

Musharraf not only dismissed the elected government of Nawaz Sharif, but also tried to suppress the judiciary. After the 9/11 incident, Musharraf agreed to all demands of the US without consulting anyone. All of this played a nasty role in tarnishing the image of the military.

Professor Engr. Abdul Jabbar

Peshawar

