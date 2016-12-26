PESHAWAR: Senior police officers all over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cut cakes and participated in Christmas celebrations on Sunday.

Adequate security arrangements were made in and around churches and other places where Christmas celebrations and prayers were held. Heavy contingents of police were deployed outside main churches to avoid any untoward incident.

Besides, almost all the regional police officers and district police officers participated in Christmas celebrations on the directives of the inspector general of police. Cakes and sweets were also sent to main churches. In Peshawar, the capital city police officer Mohammad Tahir and Senior SSP Operations Sajjad Khan, SPs Malik Imran, Waseem Khalil, Shahzada Kokab Farooq, Sahibzada Sajjad and other officials participated in the Christmas celebrations.

