Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in ItalyDecember 24, 2016Print : World
MILAN: A rookie Italian police officer on Friday shot dead the Tunisian suspect in the Berlin truck attack after four days on the run, ending a massive Europe-wide manhunt.
Anis Amri, 24, was accused of killing 12 people and wounding dozens more in Monday’s assault on a Christmas market, which has been claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.
Italy’s interior minister Marco Minniti told a press conference in Rome that Amri had been fatally shot after pulling out a pistol and firing at police who had stopped him for a routine identity check around 3:00 am (0200 GMT) near Milan’s Sesto San Giovanni train station.
Identity checks had established “without a shadow of doubt” that the dead man was Amri, the minister said.