Rawalpindi

A three-day Sports Gala 2016 organised by Anglo Arabic Public Secondary School and College began on Thursday with great fanfare providing ample opportunities and level playing field to the students to exhibit their sporting skills.

At the opening ceremony MNA Malik Ibrar was the chief guest. Old Boys School Association President Waheed Malik, Principal Saima Afzal, members of the executive committee and association, students and their parents in large numbers attended the ceremony.

MNA Malik Ibrar opened the games by igniting the Sports Gala 2016 flame and later releasing balloons in the air.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Ibrar urged the students to respect their parents for putting so much hard work in their upbringing. He taught the students the lesson of inculcating the knowledge of religion in their lives to tread the righteous path in their lives.

He also pointed out the importance of balancing their time and improving their work ethics by giving considerate amount of time to education besides enjoying sports.

During the event a traditional students’ parade, where the students clad in different uniforms of professionals like doctors, lawyers, police, pilot and many others took a round of the school ground and presented a guard of honour to the chief guest.

Students clad in colourful costumes presented a well coordinated PT Show. Students from Anglo Arabic Montessori Wing competed in cycle race, rabbit race, sack race, relay race, fairy race, seven race, cone race and hurdle race. The top three positions holders were awarded medals for their achievements.

It was a splendid event as part of annual sports day celebrations, which are hallmark of the school to give some break to the students from curricular activities so that they can play their heart out in their favourite sports amid cheers and excitement. Lively cheerleaders enthralled the audience with their perfectly timed performance.

Principal Saima Afzal congratulated the winners and appreciated the other participants for their sportsmanship. She also appreciated teachers for helping the students in bringing out their talent and sportsmanship spirit.

In his address, Old Boys School President Waheed Malik said that school administration always strives to give ample recreational opportunities to the students to nurture their minds and bodies.

He said that it is a common adage that a healthy mind is a healthy body. Waheed Malik said that the event was a great success due to the hard work put in by all the faculty members, students and heads of their respective wings. He thanked the parents who co-operated with the institute and allowed their children to take part in different competitions.

