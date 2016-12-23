You’re too loud!

The insensitive use of loudspeakers has become quite a nuisance in our cities. The most annoying thing is that loudspeakers have become an integral part of all celebrations. People seem to believe that even private occasions like marriages and birthday parties would be incomplete without the blaring of loudspeakers.

Noise pollution is already one of the greatest problems that people living in cities have to deal with. The excessive use of loudspeakers makes it even worse. Of course, there are occasions where there use is absolutely necessary, but there seem to be no justification in using them during every party and meeting.

The most affected by this improper use of loudspeakers are the elderly and children. Due to excessive noise, the elderly cannot sleep properly and children cannot concentrate on their studies. It is high time the authorities did something to regulate the use of loudspeakers.

Adeem uz Zaman

Islamabad

