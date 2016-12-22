Print Story
PM approves appointments of DG Rangers Sindh, IGFC BalochistanDecember 22, 2016
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has approved the summary of the interior ministry in connection with the appointments of DG Rangers Sindh and IGFC Balochistan. Major General Muhammad Saeed was recommended to be appointed as DG Rangers Sindh and Major General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum as IG Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan, in the summary sent by interior ministry with the approval of Interior minister. Formal notification has been issued in respect of these two appointments.