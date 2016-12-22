ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has approved the summary of the interior ministry in connection with the appointments of DG Rangers Sindh and IGFC Balochistan. Major General Muhammad Saeed was recommended to be appointed as DG Rangers Sindh and Major General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum as IG Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan, in the summary sent by interior ministry with the approval of Interior minister. Formal notification has been issued in respect of these two appointments.

0



0







PM approves appointments of DG Rangers Sindh, IGFC Balochistan was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173697-PM-approves-appointments-of-DG-Rangers-Sindh-IGFC-Balochistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PM approves appointments of DG Rangers Sindh, IGFC Balochistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173697-PM-approves-appointments-of-DG-Rangers-Sindh-IGFC-Balochistan.