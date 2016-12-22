-
The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has planned to give one of its senior officials the acting charge of the Federal Directorate of Education director general.
A summary in this respect was sent to the prime minister's office for approval on Wednesday.
According to a spokesman for the CADD, the name of additional secretary Dr Zafar Nasrullah has been proposed for the BPS-20 post, which fell vacant on the retirement of the incumbent, Dr Shahnaz Anjum Riaz, almost two weeks ago.
If allowed by the PM's office, Zafar Nasrullah will act as a stand-in for the FDE chief until a permanent replacement is found.
The spokesman said various names for the top post of the directorate watching over Islamabad’s over 400 government schools and colleges are under consideration.