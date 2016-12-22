Islamabad

The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has planned to give one of its senior officials the acting charge of the Federal Directorate of Education director general.

A summary in this respect was sent to the prime minister's office for approval on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman for the CADD, the name of additional secretary Dr Zafar Nasrullah has been proposed for the BPS-20 post, which fell vacant on the retirement of the incumbent, Dr Shahnaz Anjum Riaz, almost two weeks ago.

If allowed by the PM's office, Zafar Nasrullah will act as a stand-in for the FDE chief until a permanent replacement is found.

The spokesman said various names for the top post of the directorate watching over Islamabad’s over 400 government schools and colleges are under consideration.

0



0







CADD officer to get acting charge of DG FDE was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173574-CADD-officer-to-get-acting-charge-of-DG-FDE/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CADD officer to get acting charge of DG FDE" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173574-CADD-officer-to-get-acting-charge-of-DG-FDE.