LAHORE

Two students of a private university were crushed to death and the third was injured by a speeding trailer in Raiwind Road police limits on Wednesday.

Police arrested the driver, impounded the vehicle and registered a case against him. The victims were identified as Shah Nawaz and Sawar Ali of Gujranwala and Sheikhupura, respectively. A police official said the victims were on their way to hostel on a bike when the trailer hit. As a result, the victims received multiple injuries. They were rushed to hospital where two of them were pronounced as brought dead. The injured was admitted to the hospital. The dead bodies were handed over to the victims’ families.

VIOLATORS: City Traffic Police have taken action against 307,384 vehicles plying without or with unspecified number plates during the ongoing campaign. DIG Traffic Syed Ahmad Mobeen visited different areas of the city to monitor action against violators. He directed the DSPs and sector in charges to focus on action against vehicles using unspecified number plates or even plying without number plates. He ordered them to continue taking action against encroachers without any discrimination to maintain smooth flow of traffic.

arrested: Lytton Road police Wednesday arrested a gambler and recovered cash and other material from him.

According to the police, the alleged gambler was identified as Shahid Mehmood alias Shada. The accused is a history-sheeter and arrested from Chauburji by a special team of police.

accidents: At least 671 road crashes were reported to the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service from all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Eight people were killed and 551 badly injured in the accidents. The injured were shifted to hospitals.

