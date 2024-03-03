Pakistan deaf cricket team gears up for T20 WC

Pakistan's deaf cricket team poses for a group photo. — Facebook/PDCA Pakistan/File

LAHORE: President Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association, Irfan Meraj, and team captain Zaka Ahmed Qureshi expressed their confidence and aspirations for success in the upcoming tournament. The T20 Deaf World Cup is scheduled to take place in the UAE from March 6 to 12, featuring teams from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Australia.

In a press conference held ahead of their departure for the T20 Deaf World Cup, Irfan Meraj highlighted the rigorous preparation undertaken by the national deaf cricket team during their training camp. He emphasized the hard work put in by the players, reflecting their dedication and commitment to performing at the highest level.

“I am proud of our team’s efforts in the camp. The players have worked very hard to prepare for the T20 Deaf World Cup,” stated Irfan Meraj.

Appealing for support and prayers from the entire nation, Meraj urged the country to rally behind the team in their quest for success on the global stage. “We seek the prayers and well-wishes of the entire nation. The support of our country is invaluable, and we hope to make everyone proud in the T20 Deaf World Cup,” he added.