Rossouw reaches HBL PSL milestone

South African batter and Quetta Gladiators Captain Rilee Rossouw is smiling in this picture released on February 29, 2024. — X/@TeamQuetta

LAHORE: South African batter Rilee Rossouw has become the first player to win 50 matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This milestone was reached when Quetta Gladiators secured a 5-wicket victory against Karachi Kings on February 29 during the group stage of PSL 9. The list of players with the most PSL victories as participants features Wahab Riaz in the second position.

As a player for Peshawar Zalmi, Wahab secured 46 wins. Asif Ali and Mohammad Rizwan follow closely with 45 and 43 victories, respectively, while Sarfaraz Ahmed holds the fifth position with 42 wins.