We lacked something in all departments: du Plooy

Karachi Kings English all-rounder Leus du Plooy. — PSL

KARACHI: Karachi Kings English all-rounder Leus du Plooy has said that they lacked a little bit in all departments of the game against Islamabad United in their HBL PSL 9 show at Karachi on Wednesday night.

“I think we probably lacked a little bit in all departments of the game. The trend here in Karachi is that it’s easier to play in the powerplay and then it gets tougher in the middle overs,” Du Plooy told a post-match news conference.

Karachi Kings posted 165-5 with Kieron Pollard scoring unbeaten 28-ball 48 at National Bank Stadium Karachi on Wednesday night. Islamabad United achieved the target with nine balls to spare thanks to excellent batting from Colin Munro (82) and Alex Hales (47).

Plooy said that United had fine starts with both bat and ball. “They (United) played the powerplay very well with both bat and ball. I think looking back, reflecting that we could have been a little bit better. Munro played an exceptional innings. We managed to fight back with the ball but our start was not good enough both with bat and ball,” Plooy said. “The plan going on was just the same like having been playing everywhere else. Yes, the conditions determine the way you play. We had enough practice in the nets and have seen other Pakistan’s pitches and how they have played. It’s similar anyways, the game plan very much remains the same.

The pitch was a little bit slow in the start. I don’t think it prevents you from scoring runs. Yes, it gets tougher out of powerplay and they played very well but they also had less pressure on them due to lack of runs on the board. They played with the extra freedom out of powerplay. We were under pressure, losing wickets in cluster which is not ideal,” Plooy said.