Pakistan to host T20 Blind World Cup from Nov 20

Pakistan blind cricket team celebrates after beating India at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 03, 2021. — Instagram/therealpcb

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the T20 Blind World Cup from November 20 this year and the final match of the event to coincide with International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The decision to award the T20 Blind World Cup was taken at the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the World Blind Cricket Ltd held in Dubai on Tuesday.

The World Cup is to start in Pakistan from November 20 with the final to be played on December 3. Syed Sultan Shah, president of World Blind Cricket Ltd (WBCL), presided over the AGM which also finalized other measures aimed at improving cricket’s standard for the blind.

Representatives of eight Full Member countries including Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh attended the meeting.

Besides India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh have confirmed their participation in the World Cup, while the confirmation of Australia is being awaited. The AGM also approved the changes in the WBC’s rules incorporating amendments from the MCC Laws of October 2022. These rules will be operational from March 1, 2024.

Matthew Kennedy, manager of the International Cricket Council’s Global Development, also attended the meeting, outlining ICC’s perspective and plans for inclusion of blind cricket in their strategic plan to reach out to 30 million new fans by 2030. The WBC Technical Committee has been tasked with comparing the IBSA eyesight assessment form with the current WBC form and proposing any necessary changes or amendments.