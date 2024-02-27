Walter happy with PSL experience

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi’s English all-rounder Paul Walter has said that he is happy with the experience of playing in the PSL. “It has been an awesome experience while playing in the PSL,” Walter told a post-match news conference after he bowled a tight final over which enabled Peshawar Zalmi to get over the line against Lahore Qalandars here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.

Peshawar Zalmi’s English all-rounder Paul Walter can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Peshawar Zalmi

“It was a tough start and was a tough place to bowl and lots to learn,” Walter was quick to add. He said that he had planned not to give the batsmen room in the final over. “I was trying to deny them shots. Had they cleared the long side they could have won the game,” Walter said.

He also appreciated Babar Azam’s captaincy. “Babar has been great. He is very clear with the bowlers. Babar with Saim also gave us a good platform and that helped the side.

Definitely a great team to a part of and I am looking forward to doing the best in the rest of the competition,” Walter said. Qalandars needed 18 runs to win in the last over. Walter conceded just nine runs to seal an eight-run win for Zami, their second win from four games.