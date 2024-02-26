Sarfaraz’s CT scan clear

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have confirmed that the CT scan of their wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed is clear and he will be traveling with the team to Karachi.

Pakistani cricketer and Former Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

“The report of Sarfaraz’s CT scan is clear and he will be traveling with the team to Karachi,” Gladiators spokesman said. In the 20th over of HBL PSL 9 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, he was hit on his head by a ball while keeping. He left the field and was replaced by Sajjad Ali as a concussion substitute. He was then immediately shifted to hospital for a CT scan.