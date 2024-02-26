Sarfaraz’s CT scan clear

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have confirmed that the CT scan of their wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed is clear and he will be traveling with the team to Karachi.
“The report of Sarfaraz’s CT scan is clear and he will be traveling with the team to Karachi,” Gladiators spokesman said. In the 20th over of HBL PSL 9 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, he was hit on his head by a ball while keeping. He left the field and was replaced by Sajjad Ali as a concussion substitute. He was then immediately shifted to hospital for a CT scan.
