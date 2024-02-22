Pakistan top pool in Junior Davis Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan thrashed Guam 3-0 to top the Pool H and move into the top eight cadre of the Davis Cup Juniors (Under-16) Tournament underway in Sri Lanka. After outplaying Bahrain 3-0 in the opening tie, Pakistan got the better of Guam with the same margin.
Abu Bakar Talha won against Oliver ScHalumann without losing a single game 6-0, 6-0. Hamza Roman also won his match easily against Junhyuk Seo 6-2, 6-0. Mikaeel Shahbaz then teamed up with Abu Bakar to beat Jaren Vera and Junhyuk Seo 6-0, 6-0 to give Pakistan 3-0 victory.
