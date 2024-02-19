Pak junior teams reach Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior teams (boys and girls) have reached Sri Lanka to figure in the Davis Juniors and Billie Jean King Cup starting from today (Monday).
The event will conclude on February 24. Pakistan boys’ team comprises Aqeel Khan as coach, Hamza Roman, Mikaeel Shahbaz Ali Baig and Abubakar Talha. The squad for Billie Jean King Cup includes Sara Mansoor (coach), Amna Ali Qayum, Soha Ali, and Zunaisha Noor.
