Sarfaraz forced to resign

The country’s seasoned Test stumper Sarfaraz Ahmed speaks during a presser on February 11, 2024. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE: In a shocking development, the country’s seasoned Test stumper Sarfaraz Ahmed was on Tuesday removed as skipper of the Quetta Gladiators just after he participated as captain in the PSL 9 trophy unveiling ceremony here at the Polo Ground.

According to well-placed sources, Sarfaraz did not resign as Gladiators captain but he was forced to do so by head coach Shane Watson and was replaced by Rilee Rossouw of South Africa who has no captaincy experience. Rilee’s deputy will be left-handed diminutive batsman Saud Shakeel during the PSL 9. Sarfaraz will act as a player in the season which will begin from February 17.