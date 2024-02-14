Captains upbeat ahead of ninth edition

The captains of all six PSL franchises are aligned for a group photograph at the Polo Ground on February 13, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Super League

LAHORE: The captains of all six franchises which are set to feature in the HBL PSL 9 were on Tuesday confident that their brigades would deliver in the country’s marquee event which will begin here at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 17.

They were on Tuesday expressing their views during the trophy unveiling ceremony here at the Polo Ground. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi said that there is no pressure on them. “There is no pressure on us and we will play good cricket,” Shaheen said.

Karachi Kings skipper Shan Masood said that top effort will be made to play good cricket. “It’s a new start, with fresh talent in hand and foreign players roster,” Shan Masood said.

“Hasan Ali is looking in good rhythm and it is resurgence period for him,” said Shan. Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan said that he has a solid combination and there are lot of hopes from his charges. “We are trying to make the brigade gelled. Abbas Afridi has improved a lot and I hope he will bowl with rhythm,” said Rizwan.

Peshawar Zalmi’s skipper Babar Azam said that overall his team is very good. “Overall my team is very good. Last year our bowling was not good but we have tried to recover,” Babar said.