De Rossi’s perfect Roma start faces Inter challenge

ROME: Daniele De Rossi has made a perfect start since taking charge at AS Roma, but faces his toughest test yet when his side host Serie A leaders Inter Milan this weekend.

Italian footballer Daniele De Rossi can be seen in this image. — AFP/File

Roma have won three from three under De Rossi after he replaced Jose Mourinho in January, but with those wins all coming against relegation strugglers, Saturday’s game at the Stadio Olimpico is his first real challenge.

When De Rossi came in, Roma had gone three league games without a win which left them ninth in the standings and had suffered defeat in the Coppa Italia to rivals Lazio, but they are now in fifth place, one point behind Atalanta.

Mourinho’s sacking angered fans at Roma, and De Rossi was under no illusions as to why he was chosen as the replacement. As a former fan favourite from his playing days at the club, it was hoped his appointment could soften the blow. Now, with the team not only obtaining results but playing an attacking brand of football which the supporters can appreciate, the Mourinho era may be forgotten sooner than many expected.

Inter’s 1-0 win over Juventus last weekend gave them a four-point lead at the top. They still have a game in hand on closest challengers Juve and they will hope to continue their impressive recent record away to Roma.

In the last two seasons, Simone Inzaghi’s side have won both games against Roma at the Olimpico, and the last time Roma managed a home win over Inter goes back to 2016, when Luciano Spalletti was in charge and De Rossi was on the pitch.

Recent clashes between the sides have often been overshadowed by Mourinho coming up against his former club, although the Portuguese manager was often suspended and not on the bench, as happened this season when Inter won 1-0 at home. This time around, it is Inzaghi who finds himself suspended as his side go in search of their fifth successive league win. De Rossi spoke of Champions League qualification as his objective when he arrived and that target is now well within reach, something which Mourinho never managed in his time at Roma.