India coach all praise for Pakistani hospitality

India's coach Zeeshan Ali (L) speaks to the media before the draw ceremony of the Davis Cup World Group I play-offs between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad on February 2, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: India coach Zeeshan Ali praised Pakistan’s hospitality and the welcome his team members received during their week-long stay in Islamabad, saying that conditions were perfect to play tennis. In a post-tie press conference, he said that all the arrangements were perfect.

“We could not expect a better welcome than what we received here during our stay. We were lucky to have Asem Shafik as Director of Operations of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF). Since he is a former Davis Cup player, he knows well what our requirements are. We did not face even the smallest of issues during training, practice and competition.”

When asked whether he would be willing to come again whenever it was required, Zeeshan said that he definitely would. “We enjoyed every bit of our stay in Pakistan. If ever I get another opportunity to come here, I will come again.”

Zeeshan also spoke highly of Pakistanis’ hospitality. “They know the tennis well and even praised Indian players’ game. Elsewhere in hotels and other places, we were warmly received.”

On the outcome of the tie, he said that things could have gone differently had Aisam grabbed the opportunity coming his way during the second set of the first singles.

“I will again repeat my earlier words that had Aisam succeeded in getting one point from the two break points he received at 4-3, the shape of the entire tie could have been a lot different. That was a turning point that we grabbed successfully. That singles game had an impact on the entire tie. All other matches from there on had an impact of that first blow.”

Zeeshan praised Shoaib terming him as a player to watch out for Pakistan. “He has a good baseline game. What he requires is maturity and exposure. Playing against the best and getting coaching from the best is all you need at international level. He needs to improve his strength and get exposure and better coaching to make the best use of his talent.”