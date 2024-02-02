Handball trials held for PM’s Talent Hunt

ISLAMABAD: UET Taxila in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised the PM Youth Sports Talent Hunt trials for men’s handball last week at the City Campus in MUST Mirpur AJK. The event was aimed at discovering young talent for the game.
The talent hunt program saw the holding of extensive trials and assessments to identify the most promising male handball players. More than seventy players appeared in the two-day trials to represent Mirpur and surrounding areas. After elaborate trials and competitions showcasing the participants’ skills and teamwork, the promising and budding players were selected to represent Mirpur region for the league to be announced by the HEC later on.
