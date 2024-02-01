Pakistan clinch 9th position in Five-a-Side World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan secured the 9th position in the FIH Five-a-Side Hockey World Cup in Muscat, Oman, defeating Switzerland with a commanding scoreline of 10-1.

Pakistan players celebrate after scoring a goal. — FIH

The victory not only earned Pakistan the 9th position but also garnered them the prestigious FIH Challengers Trophy.

Captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf led from the front, scoring two goals. He scored a total of 23 goals throughout the tournament, making him the top scorer in the event.

The goal-scoring spectacle included a hat-trick by Zakaria Hayat, two goals each from Abdul Hanan Shahid and Arshad Liaquat, and one from Ghazanfar Ali.