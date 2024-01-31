Sindh College Games begin

KARACHI: The official commencement of the sixth edition of the Sindh College Games took place in Karachi on Tuesday.

Caretaker Sindh Information, Minorities Affairs Minister Ahmed Shah, caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly. — APP/File

Interim Provincial Minister for Information, Minority Affairs, and Social Welfare Ahmed Shah and Minister for Education and Literacy Rana Hussain inaugurated the 2024 Sindh College Games.

Speaking at the DJ Sports Complex, Ahmed Shah highlighted the significance of the young generation in sports, stating that sixty percent of the country’s population comprises youth, and they should participate in sports activities

Rana Hussain stated that the purpose of the Sindh College Games is to showcase the abilities of the youth, allowing them to develop both mentally and physically.