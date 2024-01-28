Pakistan thrash NZ in U-19 World Cup

LAHORE: In a stellar performance, former champions Pakistan showcased their cricketing prowess with a resounding 10-wicket victory over New Zealand in their final group fixture at the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup.
Pakistan emerged as the leaders of Group D, securing a perfect six points from three matches, while New Zealand finished with four points, and Nepal followed with two points in as many matches. Opting to bat first, New Zealand faced a batting collapse and managed a modest 140 runs, with Lachlan Stackpole top-scoring with 42. A partnership between Stackpole and Olivier Tewatiya briefly stabilized the innings but Naveed Ahmed Khan’s two successive wickets triggered another collapse.
Arafat Minhas and Ubaid Shah led Pakistan’s bowling attack, each claiming three wickets, while Naveed took two. In response, Pakistan’s openers, Shahzaib Khan and Shamyl Hussain, showcased exceptional batting, forming an unbeaten 144-run partnership. Shahzaib Khan was the top scorer with 80 runs off 86 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries and three sixes, while Shamyl Hussain contributed an unbeaten 54 runs with six boundaries and two sixes.
