Babar surges in ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam on Wednesday climbed to the fourth in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Batting Rankings.
Babar had a remarkable five-match away series against New Zealand with the bat as he accumulated 213 runs at an average of 42.6 in five innings.
The right-handed batter pipped South Africa’s Aiden Markram and claimed the fourth spot with 763 rating points. Babar is the second Pakistan player in the Top 10 of the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings as Mohammad Rizwan managed to hold on to his third position with 775 points.
India’s rising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a noteworthy leap in the rankings table and jumped an astounding seven places to claim the sixth spot with his career-best ranking points (739).
