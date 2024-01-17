Son fluffs lines but S. Korea, Iraq win openers at Asian Cup

DOHA: South Korea launched their campaign for a first Asian Cup since 1960 with a 3-1 win over Bahrain while fellow former champions Iraq beat Indonesia by the same scoreline on Monday.In the last game of the day, Jordan thrashed Malaysia 4-0 with Mahmoud Al-Mardi and Mousa Al-Tamari both scoring twice.

Paris Saint-Germain´s Lee Kang-in upstaged Son Heung-min with two goals for Jurgen Klinsmann´s South Korea, who are among the favourites for the title in Qatar. Lee has impressed at PSG since joining from Mallorca last summer and he got Klinsmann´s side out of a spot of bother against a spirited Bahrain who equalised early in the second half.

Mahmoud al-Mardi after scoring their third goal during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group E football match between Malaysia and Jordan at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on January 15, 2024. — AFP

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder showcased his sublime skills with a second-half brace to seal the three points for the Koreans. His man-of-the-match display was in stark contrast to skipper and Tottenham Hotspur striker Son.

He was guilty of two glaring misses and suffered the indignity of a late yellow card for diving in the Bahrain box. Son is eyeing something “special” at his fourth Asian Cup but warned his side it will not come easy.

Japan, Australia, Iran and Saudi Arabia have all been touted as serious contenders, along with hosts and reigning champions Qatar. “We have a fantastic team and we have amazingly talented players, but it´s all about commitment,” Son said.

“We have an unbelievable team but we haven´t won it for 64 years. “We have just one aim -- to make it special with this team and make it a special year.”

After a slow start last year to his tenure, German legend Klinsmann has seen his South Korean side hit form at the right time. As well as a red-hot Lee, they also boast Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan, who has scored 10 times in the Premier League this season.

South Korea next face Jordan on Saturday in Group E. In a Group D that includes hotly tipped Japan, Iraq were made to work by Indonesia before also running out 3-1 winners.