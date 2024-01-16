Nasir quits Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana position

LAHORE: Pakistan football team’s former assistant coach Nasir Ismail has resigned from his post as football consultant of the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.
“I am writing to formally tender my resignation from my position as Football Consultant at Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, effective 15-1-2024 two weeks from the date of the letter. It has been an honour to serve as the football Consultant since my appointment in 2017. I joined this organisation due to the encouragement and support of Arif Habib, a passionate sports person, who entrusted me with the responsibility of promoting football in Naya Nazimabad,” Nasir said in a letter to his employers.
“During my tenure I dedicated my efforts to the development of football in the region. With the support of Arif Habib sab and my role as Assistant Vice President in National Bank, I worked tirelessly to elevate Naya Nazimabad’s recognition in football. The establishment of the futsal court, which now generates approximately 1,50,000 per month, is a testament to my commitment and ideas for the organization’s progress, and football academy is also now working effectively,” the letter said.
