Ubaid aims to continue Pakistan’s fast bowling legacy at U19 WC

Pakistani cricketers celebrate after sending an Afghan batter to the pavilion on December 12, 2023. — X/PCB

LAHORE: In the pursuit of furthering Pakistan’s legacy of producing exceptional fast bowlers, Ubaid Shah, the youngest brother of Pakistan Test player Naseem Shah, is poised to make his mark at the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

Ubaid, like his renowned brothers Naseem and Hunain Shah, developed a love for cricket in the mountains of Lower Dir. His journey from the picturesque landscapes of his hometown to the bustling city of Lahore symbolises his dedication to pursuing a professional cricket career.

In eight one-day games for Pakistan Under-19, Ubaid has demonstrated his potential by taking 19 wickets. Recalling his cricketing roots, Ubaid mentioned, “Everyone loved cricket in Lower Dir, but no one really had an idea about how to play proper cricket with a leather ball and on a rolled turf. We used to watch some of our legends play on television and were inspired by them.”

Inspired by the success of his brothers, Ubaid, too, immersed himself in the art of pace bowling from an early age, participating in local tape-ball games. His passion and commitment to the game convinced his father to allow him to move to Lahore to pursue formal training. Given a one-year window to prove himself, Ubaid seized the opportunity, earning a spot in Central Punjab U16 and subsequently progressing to the U19 circuit. “I’ll try and make the most of the conditions in South Africa,” he asserted. “We have a very good batting line-up to fall back on. We are eager to do well in the World Cup.”