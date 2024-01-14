HK coach says ‘very big gap’ ahead of Asian Cup return

DOHA: Hong Kong play their first Asian Cup match in 55 years on Sunday with their coach admitting that the “gap is very big” to the continent´s footballing elite.

The team from the southern Chinese city are the lowest ranked in Qatar and Jorn Andersen said it would be a learning experience, starting with an opener against the United Arab Emirates.

Hong Kong forward Matt Orr in action during his side’s friendly against Saudi Arabia at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar. — HKFA

“We cannot go in with too much or too high expectations,” the Norwegian said Saturday. “We are here... to take experience, to learn and to try to do our best. “We play against teams in the groups that are miles -- more than 50 places or more -- better than us in the FIFA rankings.”