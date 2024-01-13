Swiatek focused after ‘peaceful’ off-season

MELBOURNE: World number one Iga Swiatek said on Friday a “peaceful” off-season had left her more focused heading into the Australian Open as she targets her first Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park.

The Polish top seed is in imperious form, dropping just one set in five wins at the lead-up United Cup mixed-teams tournament in Perth. She enters the opening Grand Slam of the year as favourite, on a 16-match win streak that included tournament victories at the China Open and the WTA Finals.

Top seed Iga Swiatek is feeling focused ahead of the Australian Open. — AFP

“It was nice to play some high-quality matches against the top players (at the United Cup),” she said. “I realised that I´m feeling pretty confident, a little bit better than last year. Hopefully this feeling is going to stay with me.”

Swiatek´s win over Jessica Pegula to lift the WTA Finals title in Cancun returned her to the top ranking spot she has held for much of the past two seasons. Still only 22, she said she had learned to better handle the pressures that come with being world number one, and approached her off-season differently.

“I would say it was more peaceful. I literally could just focus on practising and resting,” she said. “I was really committed. I didn´t feel so, I don´t know, tired. “I didn´t feel like I was burdened with this off-court stuff. I could really just focus. Like every day was really 100 percent quality. That´s why I feel like was a little bit better.”