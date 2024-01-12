Paris Olympics chief insists river Seine will host opening ceremony

PARIS: The chief organiser of the 2024 Paris Olympics insisted on Wednesday there were no plans to move the opening ceremony of the Games from the river Seine amid ongoing speculation about the hugely ambitious water-based show.
After months of denials that contingency plans were being put in place, French President Emmanuel Macron sparked new doubts last month when he said that there was “obviously a plan B, a plan C” for the opening ceremony on July 26.
But Tony Estanguet, who heads the Paris Olympics organising committee, stressed on Wednesday that the location for the ceremony would not change. “Today, with the artistic director for the ceremony, Thomas Jolly, we are working on an opening ceremony on the Seine. Our teams are not working on any other location,” he told France Inter radio.
French security services have consistently raised doubts about having the opening team parade on the river in the heart of the City of Light, citing the difficulty of securing such a large area and the risk of a terror attack or stampede.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players participated in 39 international PSA events in 2023 and only one player managed...
According to entry list, Usman Chand, Khurram Inam will participate in skeet event
Kishmala faltered in the qualification round of 25m Pistol event as she secured 29th position
Right-handed batter from Karachi Haroon Arshad. — PCBLAHORE: Haroon Arshad, a promising right-handed batter from...
Zaka Ashraf has now conveyed that both cricket boards are ready to engage in series, pending govt clearance
This announcement follows meeting between Zaka Ashraf, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers