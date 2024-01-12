Hockey team to reach Oman in three batches

ISLAMABAD: The members of Pakistan hockey team have started departing for Muscat (Oman) to figure in the Olympic Qualifying round scheduled to start from January 15. On Thursday, the first batch of eight players led by Head Coach Shahnaz Sheikh left for Oman from Islamabad.
“The team will reach Muscat in three batches with the last reaching on January 15 when Pakistan will play their opening match against Pool’s favourites Great Britain,” Shahnaz said. The national team’s head coach was hopeful of making a good impact at the outset of the tournament.
