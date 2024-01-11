Sultan hopes to defend NBP National Snooker title

KARACHI: National Snooker Champion Sultan Muhammad will be looking to defend his title in the NBP 48th National Snooker Championship which gets underway from January 15 at the Snooker Arena of National Bank Sports Complex.

This representational image shows Snooker balls on the snooker Table. — Pexels

The cream of Pakistan snooker will be seen in action in the prestigious championship to be organised by the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA).Alamgir Sheikh, Chairman PBSA, told reporters here on Wednesday that all out efforts will be made to make the event a big success.

On this occasion PBSA Chief Patron Ali Asghar Valika, Senior Vice President of National Bank and Head of Sports Wing Kamran Khalid, VP and Section Head Sports Club Afshan Shakeel, PBSA Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Ramzi, Vice President Wahid Abdul Qadir, Farhan Rafiq, Rasheed Jumbo, Tournament Director Naveed Kapadia and others were also present.Alamgir Sheikh said that like every year, National Bank is sponsoring the National Snooker Championship.

The prize money of the championship this year has been fixed at five lakh 25 thousand rupees. Winner of the National Championship will be given 2 lakh and runner-up one lakh rupees, semi-finalists will be given 50 thousand, quarter-finalists will be given 25 thousand and the cueist who makes the biggest break in the championship will be given 25 thousand rupees, 50 thousand will be given for a break of 147 and also a prize money will be given for every century break.He said that a total of 39 cueists from across the country are participating in this National Championship. They have been divided into eight groups.

The top two players from each group will qualify for the pre-quarter finals. Ali Asghar Valika said that Pakistan’s quests are continuing to perform brilliantly in international competitions, but they are not getting acceptance from the government circles.