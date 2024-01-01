Aqeel overcomes spirited Shoaib to win Serena Tennis title

ISLAMABAD: In one of the most fiercely contested finals, ageing hero Aqeel Khan prevailed over Shoaib Khan to claim the Serena Tennis men’s single’s title at the PTF/SDA Complex Courts Sunday.

In what turned out to be one of the best matches ever played in the domestic circuit, Aqeel won 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to win the title. Both players gave an exceptional display of tennis and even at one stage in the second set, the crowd was given the rare treat of watching almost 70 shots rally packed with quality shots that ended in favour of Shoaib.

Pakistan's ace tennis player Aqeel Khan while taking a shot during the Serena Tennis men’s single’s title at the PTF/SDA Complex Courts on December 31, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

The score-line aside it was the entertainment and class of duel that enthralled the crowd. While Aqeel was brilliant with the understanding of his opponent’s game, Shoaib showed his stamina and skills yet was unable to unsettle the 44-year-old Aqeel who was seen at his best in the third set. Despite his age, Aqeel was never seen struggling with stamina and was at his best with baseline game and slice shots.

Shoaib who forced his opponent to move up to the net in the second set looked like taking the title away. Instead of getting on the back foot, Aqeel attacked with full force in the third to settle the matter.

“It was one of the best finals I have played. Shoaib was playing brilliant tennis and had it not been for my calculated approach, he could have gone on to win the final. I knew well where to attack and how to take the fight back to youngsters who still have some weaknesses in their game which I tried to exploit,” Aqeel said following the final.

Both the finalists are members of the Pakistan Davis Cup team and are likely to play the singles against India in the first week of February.

Shoaib said he had his chances in the third set. “I had an upper hand at the start of the third set where I won the first two games, yet I could not maintain that tempo and lost the initiative. I must say that Aqeel played brilliant tennis in the third to stage a recovery which earned him the title,” he added.

Men’s singles final: Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.