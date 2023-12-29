Pakistan U19 training camp for World Cup begins today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Under-19 team is ready for an intense training camp before the World Cup in South Africa.
From Friday (today), the players will be put through their paces at the National Cricket Academy and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The camp will run until January 6.
The schedule combines physical training with dedicated batting, bowling, and fielding sessions.
A highlight of the camp is the scenario-based practice match scheduled for January 4. This simulated game allows the players to experience pressure situations and refine their strategies under the watchful eyes of coaches.
The 15-member squad, led by captain Saad Baig and vice-captain Ali Asfand, boasts a mix of promising talent and experienced players.
KARACHI: Rayan Mohib Khan and Sakhi Khan Tareen moved into the pre-quarterfinals in the under-17 category at Scottish...
LAHORE: Sohaib Club were at the summit with three straight wins on the second day of the National Beach Handball Club...
LAHORE: KPT Football Challenge Cup, carrying 18 teams, will begin at the KPT Sports Complex from Saturday .The event...
LOS ANGELES: Cleveland´s Caris LeVert made the go-ahead three-pointer with 2:03 to play as the Cavaliers rallied from...
SYDNEY: Australian supermaxi LawConnect took line honours in the punishing Sydney-Hobart ocean race on Thursday,...
GLASGOW: Rangers´ scheduled Scottish Premiership match at home to Ross County on Wednesday has been postponed due to...