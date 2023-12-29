Pakistan U19 training camp for World Cup begins today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Under-19 team is ready for an intense training camp before the World Cup in South Africa.

From Friday (today), the players will be put through their paces at the National Cricket Academy and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The camp will run until January 6.

The schedule combines physical training with dedicated batting, bowling, and fielding sessions.

The image shows the squad of the Pakistan Under-19 team. — x/TheRealPCBMedia

A highlight of the camp is the scenario-based practice match scheduled for January 4. This simulated game allows the players to experience pressure situations and refine their strategies under the watchful eyes of coaches.

The 15-member squad, led by captain Saad Baig and vice-captain Ali Asfand, boasts a mix of promising talent and experienced players.