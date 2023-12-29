Hamza says he relies on movement, not speed

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Mir Hamza stole the show on day three of the Melbourne Test against Australia, showcasing both his bowling prowess and tactical acumen.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Hamza emphasised the importance of sticking to basics. “The pitch had something for the fast bowlers,” he explained, “and I utilised my skills of swing and seam movement to trouble the Australian batsmen.”
Hamza emphasised the importance of understanding one’s strengths as a bowler. “Some bowlers rely on pace, while others like myself disturb the batsman with seam and swing,” he explained. “As long as you’re creating uncertainty, that’s what matters.”
Despite a dropped catch during the match, Hamza maintained a positive outlook. He praised teammate Abdullah Shafique’s fielding skills and highlighted the importance of moving on from such mistakes. Hamza commended the positive team spirit within the Pakistani camp.
