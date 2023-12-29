Hamza says he relies on movement, not speed

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Mir Hamza stole the show on day three of the Melbourne Test against Australia, showcasing both his bowling prowess and tactical acumen.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Hamza emphasised the importance of sticking to basics. “The pitch had something for the fast bowlers,” he explained, “and I utilised my skills of swing and seam movement to trouble the Australian batsmen.”

Pakistan bowler Mir Hamza (L) celebrates with teammate Barbar Azam (C) after dismissing Australian batsman Mitch Marsh (R) on the third day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 28, 2023. — AFP

Hamza emphasised the importance of understanding one’s strengths as a bowler. “Some bowlers rely on pace, while others like myself disturb the batsman with seam and swing,” he explained. “As long as you’re creating uncertainty, that’s what matters.”

Despite a dropped catch during the match, Hamza maintained a positive outlook. He praised teammate Abdullah Shafique’s fielding skills and highlighted the importance of moving on from such mistakes. Hamza commended the positive team spirit within the Pakistani camp.